

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Limited (ASBRF.PK, 2502.T), a Japanese beverage holding company, on Friday recorded a rise in earnings and revenue for the first nine-month period of the full year.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company reported a net income of JPY 159.527 billion, or JPY 108.89 per share, higher than JPY 102.801 billion, or JPY 68.38 per share in the same period last year. Operating profit moved up to JPY 229.858 billion from last year's JPY 158.712 billion. Revenue increased to JPY 2.308 trillion from JPY 2.154 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the Group has reaffirmed its annual expectations.



For fiscal 2026, the company still expects net income of JPY 194 billion, up 59.6% from last year. The Group continues to anticipate revenue of JPY 3.220 trillion, up 11.2% from the prior year. Asahi Group still plans to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 57 per share, higher than last year's JPY 52 per share.



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