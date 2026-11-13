

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005935.KS) is considering an acquisition of Modine Manufacturing Co., a U.S.-based maker of cooling systems for data centers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The two companies are in discussions over a potential deal that could be reached within the next few weeks, according to the report.



On the KSE, Samsung Electronics shares were up 1.25% at KRW 170,300



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News