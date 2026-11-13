As the firm completes two decades of practice, Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers highlights the role of technical precision and consistency in delivering projects across the Emirates.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers is marking 20 years of architectural and engineering practice in the UAE. Founded in Dubai in August 2006, the firm has grown from a single office into a multi-city operation with more than 650 delivered projects spanning villas, residential towers, commercial complexes, and industrial facilities.







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The milestone reflects two decades of continuous work across the full lifecycle of the built environment, from concept design and authority approvals through to site supervision and handover.

Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers was established on a straightforward principle: that architecture should serve the people who use it, not merely occupy space. That principle has shaped the firm's approach to functional design, technical precision, and the delivery of spaces where people live, work, and grow.

Over 20 years, the practice has expanded its footprint across the Emirates. Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers now operates a head office in Dubai, a branch office in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. The firm holds the G+ Unlimited License in Dubai, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting its technical credibility and regulatory standing.

From Consultancy to Development

The firm's growth has also extended beyond consultancy. Under the leadership of Managing Director Osama Ahmad Khan, Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers founded OKSA Developer, a real estate development company based in Dubai.

The two businesses now operate as a connected ecosystem. Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers provides design and consultancy services, while OKSA Developer executes development projects. Together, they represent a broader platform of services, wider operational reach, and a deeper presence across the UAE's built environment.

Looking Ahead

Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers continues to work on a robust pipeline of projects, with further opportunities under discussion. Over the coming decade, the firm aims to explore sustainable design, modular construction, innovative urban solutions, green building, and design leadership.

The firm attributes its 20-year record to the trust of its clients, the support of its partners, and the dedication of its team members.

About Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers

Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers is an architecture and engineering consultancy founded in Dubai in 2006. The firm provides architectural design, engineering consultancy, authority approvals, and site supervision services across the UAE. It is the parent of OKSA Developer, a Dubai-based real estate development company.

For more information, visit www.algafry.com.

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