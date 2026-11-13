Local personal injury law firm spreads holiday cheer across Kansas and Missouri with annual Turkey Giveaway from November 16-20, 2026.

Topeka, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Patterson Legal Group is helping families prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday with its annual 5-Day Turkey Giveaway, a Facebook-based event designed to support individuals currently facing financial challenges. From November 16 through November 20, 2026, one eligible participant will be randomly selected daily to receive a Visa gift card that can be used toward making a bountiful holiday meal to share with friends and family. However, on November 17, 2026, two eligible individuals will win one gift card each. This annual Facebook turkey giveaway underscores the firm's continued commitment to uplift those in need across Kansas and Missouri through acts of generosity and outreach.

"The holiday season is really about showing up for one another," said Tyler Patterson, Managing Member. "As we prepare to launch our 2026 turkey giveaway, our hope is simply to lift a little weight off the shoulders of our neighbors. We love this tradition because it gives our team the opportunity to share our gratitude while also helping families focus more on spending quality time together this Thanksgiving."

Supporting Families and Strengthening Communities

Patterson Legal Group's commitment to service extends beyond the courtroom. Over the past year, the firm has:

Donated backpacks and school supplies to more than 1,000 children.

to more than 1,000 children. Supported local nonprofits through ongoing $1,000 and $500 community donation programs.

through ongoing $1,000 and $500 community donation programs. Sponsored numerous community events that enrich and uplift residents of all ages.

Find the complete rules, eligibility details, and how to enter Patterson Legal Group's 5-Day Turkey Giveaway on their website. Questions? Call (888) 687-2400 or submit a direct message through its social media account at Facebook.com/PattersonLegalGroup.

More About Patterson Legal Group, L.C.

Patterson Legal Group is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Kansas and Missouri. Legal assistance is also provided to those injured in Oklahoma and Colorado. Founded on the principle of helping injury victims pursue their legal rights, they are not afraid to take on large insurance companies or to hold negligent persons accountable for injuring a client. Their lawyers are champions of consumer rights with a strong track record for helping people suffering from personal injury or disability. Learn more about the specific legal services and community outreach activities of Patterson Legal Group at PattersonLegalGroup (dot) com. You can also connect and socialize with their legal team through the law firm's Facebook (/pattersonlegalgroup) and Instagram (/patterson_legal) pages.

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Patterson Legal Group Launches Multi-State 5-Day Turkey Giveaway to Help Topeka Families Celebrate a Brighter 2026 Holiday Season

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