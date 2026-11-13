The Ecuadorian government has introduced a 0% rate for value-added tax (VAT) and the tax on foreign currency outflows (ISD) on certain equipment and components used in the electricity sector, including solar PV and energy storage systems. The measure is established under Executive Decree 530, signed by President Daniel Noboa and published on Nov. 11 in the Fifth Supplement to Official Gazette No. 407. The decree amends Article 194 of the regulations implementing the Internal Tax Regime Law. It covers equipment, turbines, inverters, generators, machinery, materials, supplies, components and systems, ...

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