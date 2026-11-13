Solar module maker Heliene and perovskite company Caelux have announced the start of commercial-scale production of perovskite/silicon tandem solar modules at the Heliene module assembly facility in Minnesota. The modules feature Caelux's "Energy Producing Glass" layered on top of a traditional silicon solar module, which the companies say achieves efficiencies of 27% or more. The glass, which Caelux produces at its facility in Baldwin Park, California, contains a thin film of perovskite material that adds a second energy generation layer to a solar module. The two companies say they have entered ...

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