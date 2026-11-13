The US solar project pipeline grew 88% in the year to October 2026, but nearly half of all utility-scale projects fail to reach completion. While all projects are unique, key trends revealed in data from software supplier PVcase point to some of the most common failure modes. In a survey of utility-scale solar professionals commissioned by PVcase, 44% of US respondents said that half or more of their projects never get built. This was roughly in line with the global average of 46%, although the United States is a very specific solar market with its own set of challenges. The software solutions ...

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