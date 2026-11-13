The Adam Foundation launches UK Ramadan campaign from COP31: 'Our Planet, Our Responsibility'

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an appeal to UK Muslim communities, the UK-based Adam Foundation has today launched a new environmental campaign from COP31, encouraging communities to take practical action to help protect the planet.

Entitled 'Our Planet, Our Responsibility', the campaign aims to replace thousands of single-use plastic water bottles consumed during the holy month of Ramadan with reusable alternatives, which the Foundation plans to distribute across the UK in early 2027.

The campaign has been launched by a group of Avicenna Scholars attending COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. The Avicenna Foundation, founded by British entrepreneur and philanthropist Safwan Adam, supports talented young people through education, mentoring and leadership development.

The initiative aims to contribute to efforts to reduce plastic waste and provide a practical environmental campaign around which Muslim communities across the UK can come together.

Speaking from COP31, Faheemah Khan, a participant in the Avicenna Foundation's Scholars programme, said:

"During Ramadan, Muslim communities across the UK use thousands of single-use plastic water bottles when breaking their fasts. We believe that the simple act of replacing these with reusable bottles can make a meaningful contribution to reducing plastic waste and protecting our environment.

"We call on Muslim communities across the country to join this collective effort and demonstrate how small changes in our everyday lives can make a positive difference to the planet we all share."

Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE, Chief Executive Officer of the Adam Foundation, said:

"We are enormously proud of our scholars for championing this simple but effective campaign. Protecting our planet is a shared responsibility, and the Foundation is determined to play its part in empowering communities to drive positive environmental and social change.

"Through this initiative, we want to encourage Muslim communities, businesses and organisations across the UK to take part in a collective effort to reduce plastic waste. We invite those interested in getting involved and supporting the campaign to visit https://connect.adamfoundation.com/corporate.

"By working together, we believe we can make a lasting difference, starting with practical changes that benefit our communities and the environment."

The Foundation plans to begin distributing reusable bottles in January 2027, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, with further information about participation and distribution available through its campaign website.

Notes to Editors

About 'Our Planet, Our Responsibility'

'Our Planet, Our Responsibility' is an environmental campaign launched by the Adam Foundation at COP31 in November 2026. The initiative encourages UK Muslim communities to reduce single-use plastic consumption during Ramadan through the adoption of reusable water bottles.

The Foundation plans to begin distributing bottles in January 2027, ahead of Ramadan.

Organisations interested in supporting or participating in the campaign can find further information at:

https://connect.adamfoundation.com/corporate

Media enquiries: info@adamfoundation.com

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