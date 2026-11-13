City of The Hague: Dutch city removes half a million paving slabs to make room for nature

Dutch city removes half a million paving slabs to make room for nature

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hague has won the Netherlands' national 'tile flipping' competition after replacing more than half a million paving slabs with greenery. Residents, schools, businesses and the municipality together removed 507,436 tiles - more than any other Dutch municipality - to make neighbourhoods greener and better able to cope with heat and heavy rainfall.

Known as 'NK Tegelwippen', the competition challenges communities to swap hard surfaces for plants.

The Hague earned its third Golden Tile award after previous wins in 2021 and 2022. The award was presented at Hobbemahof, a courtyard in the city's Schilderswijk neighbourhood where residents removed around 1,600 paving slabs. Plants, vegetable beds and a greenhouse have transformed the space into a community garden where local women meet to grow food and spend time outdoors.

Residents, schools, sports clubs and businesses removed around 150,000 tiles across the city. Municipal projects accounted for more than 350,000, including work to make streets and squares greener during sewer replacement and other infrastructure projects. At Plein 1813, almost 28,000 paving slabs made way for greenery. In Belgisch Park, sewer replacement works provided an opportunity to plant 100 new trees.

The Hague will invest a further €6 million in greening projects in 2027 and 2028, focusing on neighbourhoods with extensive paving.

"More greenery is urgently needed in the most heavily paved neighbourhoods," says Alderman Broeders. "This is where residents feel the effects of heat and flooding most strongly. By targeting investment in greening, we are making neighbourhoods better places to live and preparing the city for the future."

Read the full article: https://thehague.com/newsroom/en/news/the-hague-flips-most-tiles-and-wins-dutch-championship

About NK Tegelwippen

'NK Tegelwippen' began in 2020 as a friendly contest between Amsterdam and Rotterdam. It became a nationwide competition in 2021. It encourages residents and municipalities to replace paving with greenery. https://www.nk-tegelwippen.nl/

About The Hague & Partners

The Hague & Partners is the official marketing and acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses, and institutions. www.thehague.com

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