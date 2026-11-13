

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ebara Corporation (EAR.F) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY71.476 billion, or JPY156.57 per share. This compares with JPY44.683 billion, or JPY96.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to JPY745.937 billion from JPY663.555 billion last year.



Ebara Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY71.476 Bln. vs. JPY44.683 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY156.57 vs. JPY96.67 last year. -Revenue: JPY745.937 Bln vs. JPY663.555 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 218.10 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.053 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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