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WKN: 858656 | ISIN: JP3166000004 | Ticker: EAR
Tradegate
13.11.26 | 08:18
20,990 Euro
+1,99 % +0,410
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
EBARA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EBARA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,27021,28008:21
20,60020,99008:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EBARA
EBARA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EBARA CORPORATION20,990+1,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.