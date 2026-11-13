

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP.F) announced a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY47.395 billion, or JPY110.48 per share. This compares with JPY59.430 billion, or JPY132.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to JPY762.800 billion from JPY738.701 billion last year.



Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY47.395 Bln. vs. JPY59.430 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY110.48 vs. JPY132.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY762.800 Bln vs. JPY738.701 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 247.34 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.564 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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