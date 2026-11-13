Dahua Technology: Dahua Pro Challenge 2026 Celebrates Global Installer Expertise and Long-term Collaboration

Dahua Pro Challenge 2026 Celebrates Global Installer Expertise and Long-term Collaboration

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, brought together installer partners from around the world for Pro Challenge 2026, recognizing their professional expertise and strengthening cooperation across its global partner network. The event featured technology demonstrations, hands-on experiences and exchanges, highlighting the partners who bring Dahua's technologies into practical applications and provide customer service in local markets.

Engaging the Global Installer Community

Under the theme "Build It. Show It. Win It.", Pro Challenge 2026 featured the Social Media Video Challenge and the newly introduced Partner App Scan Challenge. The two tracks offered partners different ways to participate, share their experience with Dahua products and solutions, and connect with the wider installer community.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Fu Liquan, Chairman of Dahua Technology, welcomed the partners and thanked them for their continued trust and support. He highlighted installers' role in translating AIoT technologies into practical applications that meet customer needs and create value. "Only through open cooperation and complementary strengths can we better seize the opportunities brought by technological change," he said.

Mr. Jason Zhao, President of Dahua Technology, outlined three priorities for cooperation: a deeper understanding of customers, stronger support for partner growth, and more lasting partnerships. He emphasized the importance of listening to installers' frontline experience and combining Dahua's technologies and resources with their local knowledge and professional service capabilities.

Connecting Technology with Local Expertise

At Dahua's global headquarters and showroom, partners explored products and technology demonstrations covering video perception and AIoT applications. Hands-on sessions and discussions with Dahua experts focused on product capabilities and their use in customer projects. A visit to the Dahua AIoT Industrial Park provided a closer look at the company's manufacturing operations and production capabilities.

These activities provided opportunities for installer partners to discuss market requirements, deployment challenges and customer expectations with Dahua teams. Drawing on their frontline experience in product selection, system integration and after-sales service, installers shared practical insights into how Dahua's products, solutions and support can better address local needs. The exchanges also enabled partners to gain technical insights and learn from peers across markets.

Recognizing the 2026 Golden Pros

The 2026 Golden Pro Award Ceremony & Gala, held on November 12, recognized partners' achievements and contributions to Dahua's global installer community. Installer representatives also shared their experiences, highlighting the professional skills and practical knowledge behind their work.

The recognition reflects Dahua's continued commitment to long-term partner development. Through professional training and certification, digital tools, localized marketing resources, and global service and after-sales support, Dahua provides its partners with ongoing support to strengthen their capabilities and better respond to evolving customer requirements.

Looking forward, Dahua will continue to incorporate partner feedback and frontline insights into the improvement of its products, solutions and support. By combining Dahua's technical expertise and resources with partners' understanding of local markets, the company seeks to strengthen long-term cooperation and support effective project delivery and customer service across markets.

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