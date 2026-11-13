A research team in the Netherlands has developed an optimization model for sizing and operating battery storage systems in solar-powered apartment buildings, finding that shared grid connections could significantly improve the economics of energy storage. "Our study uses real operational data from a 58-apartment building in Utrecht to investigate how battery storage can improve solar self-consumption and reduce grid peaks," corresponding author Simone Coccato told pv magazine. "A key contribution is showing how grid connection configurations and network tariffs can significantly influence the ...

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