Rinnai America Corporation, the U.S. unit of Japanese heating specialist Rinnai Corporation, has introduced the REHPW series of electric heat pump water heaters for residential applications in the United States. "It's a bar-raising debut," the company said in a statement. The product range comprises three models with nominal storage capacities of 50 gallons (189 liters), 65 gallons (246 liters) and 80 gallons (303 liters). The systems achieve a uniform energy factor (UEF) of 3.75 for the smallest model and 4.0 for the two larger units. According to the manufacturer, the water heaters extract ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...