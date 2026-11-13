

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L), a UK-based insurance and financial services group, Friday reported higher general insurance premiums and assets under management for the first nine months of 2026, while confirming its full-year earnings growth outlook.



General insurance premiums increased 19% to £11.8 billion from £10 billion in the prior-year period.



UK and Ireland general insurance premiums grew 27% to £8.5 billion, while Canada premiums rose 2% on a constant currency basis to £3.3 billion.



The group's undiscounted combined operating ratio improved to 93.8% from 94.4% a year ago. The discounted combined operating ratio stood at 89.8%.



Assets under management increased 19% to £267 billion from £224 billion, while net flows rose 31% to £10.9 billion. Wealth customer numbers exceeded 6.1 million.



Retirement sales declined 34% to £3.5 billion, reflecting lower bulk purchase annuity volumes of £1.9 billion. Aviva Investors reported total net flows of £1.5 billion, while assets under management remained unchanged at £273 billion.



Looking ahead, Aviva expects 2026 operating earnings per share growth to be broadly in line with its outlook of 11%.



The company also reaffirmed its 2025-2028 operating EPS compound annual growth target of 11%, its target of more than 20% IFRS return on equity by 2028, and cumulative cash remittances of more than £7 billion over 2026-2028.



On the LSE, Aviva shares closed up 0.46% at 739.60p on Thursday.



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