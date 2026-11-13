Mexico's state-owned electricity company Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has increased its planned investment to $10.6 billion for 38 renewable energy projects being developed through mixed-investment arrangements with private companies. The updated portfolio includes 8,026 MW of renewable generation capacity and more than 2,500 MW of storage power, according to CFE Director General Emilia Calleja Alor during an appearance before the Chamber of Deputies. Calleja said CFE has a portfolio of 60 renewable generation projects for 2024-2030, representing 9,184 MW of new capacity. Of these, ...

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