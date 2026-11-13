ReNew Energy has announced plans to invest around INR 80,000 crore ($8.9 billion) in digital infrastructure and clean energy manufacturing projects in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The proposed investments include an INR 67,000 crore, 1 GW green hyperscale data center in Anakapalli; INR 11,000 crore in polysilicon and metallurgical silicon manufacturing facilities in Anakapalli and Nellore; and an INR 1,500 crore permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Rambilli. The company also plans to establish the ReNew Centre for Technical Excellence (R-CTE) in Visakhapatnam under the Indian government's ...

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