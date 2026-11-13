COP31 in Focus: How POWERCHINA Projects Bring Clean Power to Grids and Communities Across the Globe

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") is advancing the global clean energy transition with solutions tailored to local resources, infrastructure, and electricity needs. With world leaders gathering for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20, these projects highlight practical approaches to the central challenge facing the energy transition, namely, delivering reliable clean electricity across markets with widely differing energy requirements and infrastructure capabilities.

POWERCHINA's 2025 sustainability performance demonstrates how the Company continues to develop its international renewable energy business in partnership with local communities while incorporating environmental considerations into project development and construction.

Enhancing clean power availability in South Africa

POWERCHINA's Total Energies Hydra Storage Project in South Africa's Northern Cape province combines 216 megawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity with 588 megawatt-hours of battery storage. The system is designed to store electricity generated during daylight hours to help improve grid reliability and extend the availability of renewable power for delivery when solar production declines. The project enabled integrated electrical system commissioning by reaching a key milestone in November 2025 when its 132-kilovolt substation was energized.

Connecting wind resources to the grid in Europe

The Ivovik Wind Power Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina demonstrates the importance of connecting renewable generation to existing electricity networks. The supporting infrastructure, that includes a step-up substation and transmission lines, expands access to renewable power by enabling electricity generated from local wind resources to enter the national grid.

POWERCHINA built wind project delivers clean power from Laos to Vietnam

The 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Project in Laos demonstrates how cross-border transmission infrastructure can connect renewable energy generation with neighboring markets. Constructed by POWERCHINA, the project achieved commercial operation at full capacity in August 2025 and now supplies wind-generated electricity to Vietnam's national grid. The project highlights the importance of regional grid interconnection in facilitating cross-border renewable electricity trade.

Providing reliable electricity for remote communities in South America

POWERCHINA's Suriname Village Microgrid PV Project (Phase II) combines solar generation, battery storage, and backup diesel generators to provide round-the-clock electricity. This shows how decentralized systems offer another approach when conventional grid expansion is impractical. Nine microgrid power stations supply electricity to approximately 5,000 households in 45 communities in remote areas of Suriname, with renewable energy accounting for more than 80% of electricity supply. The systems support essential services such as education, healthcare, and communications in previously underserved communities.

Beyond electricity generation, POWERCHINA also incorporates resource efficiency into construction. In Mauritania, the Company carried out the photovoltaic green energy public welfare initiative;In the Middle East, at an industrial facilities project in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, treated wastewater is reused for landscaping and vegetable cultivation, reducing freshwater consumption.

Together, these projects support the broader clean energy transition highlighted by COP31 by illustrating how renewable generation, storage, transmission infrastructure, and resource management can be adapted to local conditions.

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