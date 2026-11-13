Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441468454 -- GBP1,999) securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 13/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441468538 -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441468371 -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BT Finance plc Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570132160 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570131519 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570131352 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570127244 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Zero Coupon Notes due 30/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570065386 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3498903304 -- including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3498905697 -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 13/11/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3539000482 -- Securities due 13/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3212653169 -- Securities due 13/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives XS3538953624 -- Securities due 13/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives XS3538995112 -- Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Anthropic ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3556798455 -- securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5.747% Reset Notes due 13/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3556748435 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) securities 5.747% Reset Notes due 13/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85325C2U57 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities

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November 13, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)