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Dow Jones News
13.11.2026 09:33 Uhr
162 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
13-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

13/11/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3441468454   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

           Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 13/11/2028; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3441468538   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

           Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3441468371   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

Issuer Name: BT Finance plc 

             Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like   XS3570132160   --  
             GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)   securities 

             Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2028; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like   XS3570131519   --  
             GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)   securities 

             Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2029; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like   XS3570131352   --  
             GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)   securities 

             Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2030; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like   XS3570127244   --  
             GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)   securities 

             Zero Coupon Notes due 30/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like   XS3570065386   --  
             GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)   securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
  
           Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 15/11/2032; 
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each  Debt and 
                          and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like   XS3498903304   --  
             including GBP1,999)                       securities 

           Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 15/11/2032; 
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each  Debt and 
                          and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like   XS3498905697   --  
             including GBP1,999)                       securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 13/11/2029; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each)             derivatives  XS3539000482   --  

             Securities due 13/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives  XS3212653169   --  

             Securities due 13/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)            derivatives  XS3538953624   --  

             Securities due 13/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)            derivatives  XS3538995112   --  

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 

                                             Debt and 
                          Leverage Shares 3x Long Anthropic ETP; fully paid        debt-like   XS3556798455   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 

             5.747% Reset Notes due 13/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3556748435   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted)           securities 

             5.747% Reset Notes due 13/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   US85325C2U57   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted)            securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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