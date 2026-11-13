DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (JPX4) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 9661.5499 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3503832 CODE: JPX4 ISIN: LU2233156749 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 449511 EQS News ID: 2434252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)