DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging ex China Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging ex China Swap UCITS ETF Acc (EMXN) Amundi MSCI Emerging ex China Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging ex China Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.0553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101334050 CODE: EMXN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXN LEI Code: 54930057GPC45FBFHH48 Sequence No.: 449522 EQS News ID: 2434274 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)