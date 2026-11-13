Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
90 Millionen C$ Umsatz: Der größte Teil davon kommt jedes Jahr wieder
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.11.2026 09:39 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist (LAUU) 
Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
13-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.5812 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1171791 
 
CODE: LAUU 
 
ISIN: LU0496786905 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0496786905 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LAUU 
LEI Code:   549300D6XPP7NKBOU354 
Sequence No.: 449546 
EQS News ID:  2434322 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2434322&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.