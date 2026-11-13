DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc (AUSA) Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.177 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13376792 CODE: AUSA ISIN: LU3332965949 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3332965949 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUSA LEI Code: 213800S2EX2SQUNURX84 Sequence No.: 449567 EQS News ID: 2434364 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)