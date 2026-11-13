DJ Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc (WEXU) Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.7406 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56359881 CODE: WEXU ISIN: IE00085PWS28 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00085PWS28 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEXU LEI Code: 213800C796UB6MH5Y698 Sequence No.: 449598 EQS News ID: 2434426 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)