EVIDENT Brings Simultaneous Four-Channel Super-Resolution Imaging to Live-Cell Research with New SilVIR-RAY Detector

The new detector extends Evident's FLUOVIEWFV5000 confocal platform, helping researchers capture fast-changing biological events simultaneously across up to four channels with data ready for quantitative analysis.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evident today introduced its SilVIR-RAY detector technology for the FLUOVIEW FV5000 confocal laser scanning microscope, enabling neuroscience and cell biology researchers to capture up to four super-resolution channels simultaneously in a single scan. Evident will debut the detector during Neuroscience 2026, November 14-18 in Washington, D.C. at booth #1801.

In neuroscience and cell biology, many important questions depend on seeing how multiple molecules and structures interact at the same moment. Conventional super-resolution imaging often forces trade-offs between resolution, speed, and multicolor capture. Acquiring channels one after another also introduces time offsets, making it challenging to tell whether observed differences reflect true biological activity.

Developed by Evident's optical engineers with input from the life science research community, the SilVIR-RAY detector addresses these challenges by capturing up to four super-resolution channels simultaneously in a single acquisition, supporting live, high-speed, multicolor imaging with manageable data volumes.

"Life science researchers need to trust that what they see reflects what is really happening in the sample," said Evident CEO Wes Pringle. "The SilVIR-RAY detector builds on Evident's legacy of optical expertise and proven SilVIR technology, empowering researchers to capture fast, multicolor events in super-resolution and make decisions with quantitative confidence in their data."

The SilVIR-RAY detector is available now on new FLUOVIEW FV5000 systems and as an upgrade for existing users. It functions as a standard confocal detector when super-resolution is not needed, so labs can use one detector across a wide range of experiments.

"More than beautiful images, SilVIR-RAY provides the image quality needed for quantitative analysis. Its wide dynamic range and unique objective lens can help improve both research confidence and analytical efficiency," said Dr. Shigeo Okabe, director of the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Tokyo.

The FV5000 platform combines the new SilVIR-RAY detector with 2K resonant and 8K galvo scanning, FLUOVIEW Smart software, the TruResolution automated spherical aberration correction system, and flexible configurations designed to adapt to evolving research needs. Researchers can add detectors, objectives, cameras, or lasers as workflows advance, or upgrade from confocal to multiphoton imaging on one platform.

To learn more about the FLUOVIEW FV5000 and its new SilVIR-RAY detector, visit EvidentScientific.com/FV5000.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

FLUOVIEW, FLUOVIEW Smart, SilVIR, SilVIR-RAY, and TruResolution are trademarks of Evident Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About EVIDENT

For over 100 years as Olympus, we set the industry standard for optical precision in microscopy, helping the world see what was once out of view. Today, as Evident, we continue to help scientists, physicians, and engineers illuminate the unseen with advanced imaging solutions that combine renowned optics with cutting-edge digital innovation.

Our life science portfolio supports research, clinical diagnostics, and education, offering a comprehensive range of imaging methods from essential brightfield and darkfield microscopy to advanced fluorescence, 4D analysis, and digital pathology. In industrial microscopy, we deliver precision and flexibility through laser scanning, digital, and semiconductor microscopes designed for tasks ranging from routine inspection to intricate quality control and manufacturing analysis.

Whether advancing new therapies, ensuring product integrity, or exploring the unknown, Evident is defining a new era of discovery with easy-to-use tools that help unlock hidden answers and empower exciting new breakthroughs.

Evident is headquartered in Tokyo and supported by R&D and manufacturing centers in Japan, the United States, Germany, and China, with operations and dedicated sales and service centers around the world. For more information, visit EvidentScientific.com.

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