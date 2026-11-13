Türkiye and China have entered into a memorandum of understanding worth approximately $15 billion in investment for new renewable energy installations and electricity infrastructure in Türkiye. The agreement was signed between Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and China's National Energy Administration on the sidelines of COP31, ongoing in the Turkish city of Antalya until November 20. Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the agreement aims to implement 7 GW of new solar and wind power plants, as well as new energy storage systems and 4 GW ...

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