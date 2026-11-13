Japanese utility Osaka Gas said its wholly owned subsidiary Osaka Gas Marketing has signed an agreement to acquire all shares of Truach, a company that sells, installs, and maintains residential solar and battery systems. It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Osaka Gas said Truach was founded in Nara in 2021 and has since expanded across the Kansai, Chubu, and Kanto regions. It will become Osaka Gas Marketing's first wholly owned subsidiary and is set to be renamed Daigas Truach on April 1, 2027. Truach had revenue of JPY 1.6 billion ($10 million) in its third fiscal year, according ...

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