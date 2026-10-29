

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (OSGSF) revealed earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY66.619 billion, or JPY175.16 per share. This compares with JPY94.855 billion, or JPY240.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to JPY1.025 trillion from JPY959.167 billion last year.



Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY66.619 Bln. vs. JPY94.855 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY175.16 vs. JPY240.69 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.025 Tn vs. JPY959.167 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 383.02 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.254 T



All EPS are Basic



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