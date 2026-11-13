DJ Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist (CACX) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 84.6442 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31083448 CODE: CACX ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LEI Code: 969500H8BWV3CBDMKN24 Sequence No.: 449609 EQS News ID: 2434458 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)