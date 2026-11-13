Norway has agreed to purchase up to 12 million tonnes of emission reductions from Indonesia via a new carbon credit agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, set to last ten years according to a statement published by the Norwegian government, Norway will purchase verified emissions reductions generated through new renewable energy projects in Indonesia. Revenue from the sales "makes it possible for Indonesia to build projects that would otherwise not be realised," the government's statement adds. The agreement was signed by the Global Green Growth Institute, acting on behalf of Norway, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...