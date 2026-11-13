Shenzhen-based battery manufacturer Grepow launched the series on Nov. 12, adding sodium-ion as a third core chemistry alongside its established nickel-metal hydride and lithium polymer lines. The range is aimed at industrial equipment, cold-weather power systems, and specialty applications that require short bursts of high current. All five models have a nominal voltage of 3.0 V. The four smaller cells, from 2 Ah to 6.5 Ah, have a charge cutoff of 3.4 V, while the 7 Ah flagship is rated to 4.0 V. Under specified lab conditions, the series supports discharge at up to 45C for 30 seconds and pulse ...

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