eClerx Services Ltd. (NSE: ECLERX; BSE: 532927), a global leader in AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation and business process management, today announced the acquisition of RegEdge.

RegEdge is a boutique consulting firm that helps financial institutions strengthen compliance programs, transform regulatory operations, and manage risk across the full trade lifecycle. With this acquisition, eClerx will further deepen its risk and regulatory capabilities, bringing together AI, technology and global delivery expertise to help clients navigate complex regulatory requirements more effectively.

Kapil Jain, CEO Managing Director, eClerx, said,"Strategic acquisitions are an important part of how we expand our capabilities, deepen our domain expertise, and pursue new growth opportunities. We are pleased to welcome the RegEdge team to eClerx, and look forward to creating greater value for our clients."

Harshad Pitkar, Founder and CEO, RegEdge, said, "RegEdge was founded on the belief that navigating regulatory complexity requires more than advisory expertise; it calls for a hands-on approach and practical solutions that work within the realities of financial institutions. Becoming part of eClerx enables us to take our expertise and proprietary solutions to a wider range of institutions, while helping clients further strengthen their compliance programs, improve operational effectiveness and respond with greater agility to an evolving regulatory environment."

About eClerx

eClerx provides AI-powered analytics, digital operations services, automation, and business process management to help clients unlock growth and drive business outcomes. eClerx partners with Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, telecom, media entertainment, luxury, retail fashion, and manufacturing. A publicly listed company, eClerx operates across 17 countries with over 23,300 employees, serving clients globally across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

About RegEdge

RegEdge is a risk and regulatory consulting firm founded in 2019 and headquartered in United States. The company helps financial institutions address regulatory, risk and compliance challenges across trade and transaction reporting, surveillance, financial crime compliance, regulatory change, and risk and controls.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Prathibha Das

Prathibha.Das@eclerx.com