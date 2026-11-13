EQS-News: Search Atlas / Key word(s): Consumer

Bedrock Restoration Urges Fast Action on Frozen and Burst Pipes in Twin Cities



13.11.2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





St. Louis Park Restoration Company Outlines What to Do in the First Hours After a Pipe Freezes or Splits This Winter

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN - November 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Bedrock Restoration , a water, fire and mold damage restoration company based at 7000 Oxford Street in St. Louis Park, is reminding Twin Cities homeowners that the first sustained cold snap of the season is when frozen pipes start turning into water damage claims.

Pipes running through exterior walls, unheated garages, crawl spaces and three-season porches are the most exposed once overnight temperatures stay below freezing. A pipe that freezes may hold for hours or days, then split when the ice expands or when water pressure returns during a thaw. By the time a homeowner notices a stained ceiling or a wet basement carpet, water has often spread behind drywall and under flooring.

"The cost of a burst pipe is mostly about time," said Dan Oppedisano of Bedrock Restoration. "When a family calls us the moment they see water, we can usually dry the space and save materials. When it sits over a weekend, we are talking about tearing out drywall and flooring."

Bedrock Restoration recommends that homeowners locate their main water shutoff before winter and keep cabinet doors open on exterior walls during deep cold. If a line has already frozen, the company's frozen pipe repair team can help thaw and assess it before it fails.

When a line does break, the company provides burst pipe water damage cleanup , including water extraction and structural drying. Larger losses are handled through its full water damage restoration service, which carries a project from drying through rebuilding the affected rooms.

Bedrock Restoration serves St. Louis Park and surrounding communities across the west metro. Homeowners dealing with a frozen or broken pipe can call (612) 778-3044.

About Bedrock Restoration

Bedrock Restoration is a property damage restoration company based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The company handles water damage, fire and smoke damage, mold remediation and reconstruction for residential and commercial properties in the Twin Cities area.

Media Contact

Bedrock Restoration - Water Fire Mold Damage Service

7000 Oxford Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426

(612) 778-3044

https://bedrockrestoration.com/water-damage-restoration-st-louis-park-mn/