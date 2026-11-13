New survey findings show aspiring homeowners are adjusting expectations and timelines rather than abandoning their goal of owning a home

Key Highlights

80% of active summer homebuyers continue looking in the fall, while 50% of buyers rate fall as a good time to buy a home.

More than one-third (35%) of aspiring homeowners say they are still three to five years away from purchasing a home.

31% of consumers have postponed a major life event because of housing costs.

Fall may be best known for football, cooler temperatures and pumpkin-flavored everything, but for many prospective buyers, the pursuit of homeownership continues this season. New research from Experian found that consumers remain focused on homeownership despite ongoing affordability challenges, with 80% of active summer homebuyers continuing their search into the fall.

The survey found that while spring and summer are still viewed as the most favorable seasons to purchase a home, fall isn't far behind. Half of home shoppers said autumn is a good time to buy, suggesting many prospective buyers remain engaged in the market even after peak homebuying season. Yet rising housing costs, elevated mortgage rates and broader economic uncertainty continue to influence how consumers approach one of life's biggest financial decisions.

Experian's latest housing affordability research revealed that many consumers are adjusting expectations and timelines as they work toward homeownership. Nearly one-third of respondents said housing costs have caused them to postpone a major life milestone, and 35% of aspiring homeowners said they believe they are still three to five years away from purchasing a home.

"Homeownership remains an important goal for many consumers, even when affordability challenges might be making the path longer than expected," said Christina Roman, Consumer Education and Advocacy Senior Manager for Experian. "The end of the year can be a valuable time for consumers to evaluate their financial health and create a plan for future homeownership. Even if purchasing a home isn't immediately within reach, taking steps to strengthen your finances today can help prepare you for opportunities down the road."

Fall financial moves to help keep homeownership goals within reach

Whether consumers hope to purchase a home in the next year or several years from now, there are steps they can take today to strengthen their overall financial foundation:

Enroll in an Experian membership to monitor their credit regularly and understand the factors that impact their credit profile.

Demonstrate responsible credit management by making all payments on time and steadily paying down existing debt.

Strengthen their financial foundation by asking their landlord whether rent payments can be reported to the credit bureaus and included in their credit history.

Use Experian's subscription cancellation and bill negotiation i features to reduce unnecessary expenses and potentially lower monthly costs, helping consumers put more money toward a future down payment.

features to reduce unnecessary expenses and potentially lower monthly costs, helping consumers put more money toward a future down payment. Build an emergency fund that can help cover unexpected expenses such as home repairs.

Through financial education, credit insights and resources that help consumers better understand and improve their financial health, Experian is committed to helping consumers make informed decisions at every stage of their financial journey, including homeownership.

For additional survey findings and educational insights, visit: https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/research/housing-affordability-survey/

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

_________________ i Results will vary. Not all bills or subscriptions are eligible for negotiation/cancellation. Savings are not guaranteed, and some may not see any savings. Available with eligible paid memberships and requires connecting payment account(s) to Experian account.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261113271504/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sandra Bernardo

Experian

1 949 529 7550

sandra.bernardo@experian.com