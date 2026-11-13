NetEase Games and Everstone Studio: Where Winds Meet 1st Anniversary Launches Today: New 'Hutuo' Region Puts the True Spirit of 'Xia' to the Test

Where Winds Meet 1st Anniversary Launches Today: New 'Hutuo' Region Puts the True Spirit of 'Xia' to the Test

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games and Everstone Studio today launched Hutuo, the latest major region for the epic Wuxia ARPG Where Winds Meet, available now as part of the game's 1st Global Anniversary update. Thrusting players into an active, mud-and-steel warzone, Hutuo delivers the game's most gripping narrative arc to date - challenging players with the ultimate test of 'Xia' (the martial code of justice and guardianship).

Where Winds Meet 1st Anniversary Hutuo Gameplay Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3toEnjy0qHA

Where Winds Meet is a free-to-play open-world Wuxia ARPG that lets players forge their own legend in 10th-century China. Boasting over 100 million players worldwide and a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, the game is now celebrating its 1st global anniversary, kicking off with a special livestream, a player-focused documentary, and the most generous rewards since launch for both new and returning players.

Defining 'Xia' in the Crucible of War: The Hutuo Battlefield

That test of 'Xia' comes to a head at the battle of Zhongdu Bridge. Caught between waves of displaced civilians and an unstoppable tide of steel, players must answer when loyalty and justice pull in opposite directions - and how they answer captures the truest essence of righteousness and conviction.

Beyond the battlefield, Hutuo's war-scarred frontier tells the story from every side - from conflicted soldiers defying brutal orders to ordinary folk sheltering refugees. Three new Jianghu Legacy storylines ask what "Xia" truly means in the darkest corner of the history.

Key Gameplay Highlights

Frontline Combat & New World Bosses: Face Khitan general Xiao Han and his Blood-forged Super Armor in the new Hutuo River Campaign. In the open world, challenge two formidable new World Bosses bound to Hutuo's past: the eternal guardian Bingshen at Moonveil Knoll, and the corrupted royal shaman Yelu Abuli.

Face Khitan general Xiao Han and his Blood-forged Super Armor in the new Hutuo River Campaign. In the open world, challenge two formidable new World Bosses bound to Hutuo's past: the eternal guardian Bingshen at Moonveil Knoll, and the corrupted royal shaman Yelu Abuli. Dual Spears Martial Art, Directed by Yuen Woo-ping - Arriving November 26: Choreographed by world-renowned action director Yuen Woo-ping (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), this fighting style blends offensive Light Spears with stance-breaking Heavy Spears via a Dual-Weapon Skill for seamless, high-tempo combos.

Choreographed by world-renowned action director Yuen Woo-ping (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), this fighting style blends offensive Light Spears with stance-breaking Heavy Spears via a Dual-Weapon Skill for seamless, high-tempo combos. Two New Board Game Modes: Become a living game piece in Horse Racing Chess, rolling dice across a board infused with Martial Arts and Mystic Skills, or dive into deep strategy with Jianghu Tactics, building a roster of Heroic Spirits to outmaneuver rivals through positioning and gear synergies.

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