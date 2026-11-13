Malaysia will continue providing residential solar rebates to approved applicants under its Sustainable Rebate and Incentive Assistance (SuRIA) Home programme into 2027, the country's Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Fadillah Yusof has confirmed. The SuRIA Home programme launched in June with a MYS 150 million ($36.7 million) budget. The scheme offers eligible households a rebate of MYS 600 ($147.11)/kW of installed solar capacity up to a maximum of MYS 3,000 per household for a 5 kW PV system. Yusof's update to parliament earlier this week confirmed that applicants whose ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...