Just as nature often falls calm before a storm, Germany is currently experiencing a period of apparent inactivity, particularly within the governing coalition when it comes to legislative reforms in the energy sector. Instead of swiftly finalizing reforms that would at least avoid undermining the renewable energy sector and secure approval from the relevant authorities, the government appears more focused on making concessions to major players in the fossil fuel industry. Whether deliberately or through sheer irresponsibility, the federal government is delaying necessary decisions and postponing ...

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