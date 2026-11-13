MENA Enterprises Plan Major Digital Investment, But Policy Barriers Delay Projects for One in Nine

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) plan to invest an average 9.3% of revenues in digital transformation through to 2032, but one in nine report postponing some investment because of telecoms policy and regulatory requirements in the past two years. The findings, from GSMA Intelligence research highlighted at MWC26 Doha, reveal substantial investment ambitions alongside barriers to delivery. The MENA Enterprise Digital Transformation Report 2026 draws on responses from 885 enterprises across ten MENA countries, including 423 across five GCC countries.

Expected returns on digital transformation investment across MENA stand at 197%, compared with 207% globally. Enterprises in the UAE and Saudi Arabia plan to invest 10.9% and 10.7% of revenues respectively, exceeding the global average of 9.6%.

Across MENA, 61% of enterprises say telecoms policy and regulation support transformation, rising to 70% in the GCC. However, 28% say current frameworks hinder progress. Among this group, half cite licensing and authorisation regimes as a barrier, followed by data protection, privacy and digital identity requirements (43%) and alignment with sector-specific rules (42%).

Across all MENA enterprises surveyed, 11% postponed some investment and 8% cancelled projects because of telecoms policy and regulatory requirements. Overall, 27% report a negative impact on transformation projects over the past 24 months.

Accelerating modern digital infrastructure deployment is the region's leading policy modernisation priority, cited by 44%. In Qatar, regulatory agility and reform of legacy frameworks rank first, including faster, more predictable approvals and more flexible licensing.

Nadia Brahmi, Technology Director, GSMA MENA, said: "Enterprises across MENA have clear ambitions for digital transformation, but their priorities vary from market to market."

She added: "MWC Doha provides an opportunity to bring these enterprise voices into the policy conversation and agree practical steps that help businesses move their investments forward."

AI and 5G together are expected to account for 32% of transformation spending through to 2032. Almost seven in ten enterprises (69%) identify 5G as their most important connectivity network. Among enterprises undertaking digital transformation, 44% already make advanced use of AI; of these, 60% report a clear positive business impact.

The report forms part of GSMA Intelligence's Global Digital Transformation Survey 2026, covering 6,342 enterprises across 50 countries and ten vertical sectors.

Read the full press release here.

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