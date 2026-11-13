Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Newterra Resources Inc. (CSE: NT) ("Newterra Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held November 12, 2026. Shareholders in attendance at the Meeting voted 100% in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including:

re-appointing DMCL LLP as auditor of the Company;

setting the number of directors at four;

re-electing Darren Blaney, Robert Edwards, Kelvin Burton and Matthew Coltura as directors of the Company; and

approving the continued use of the Company's stock option plan.

10,421,382 shares, being approximate 53.254% of the issued and outstanding shares of Newterra Resources, were represented at the Meeting.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support.

About Newterra Resources

Newterra Resources is a gold and silver exploration company led by experienced management with a track record of significant discovery. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Iron Horse Project located near Kelowna, in the Province of British Columbia. The Company also holds an optioned interest in the Ferdinand Gold project and an optioned interest in the Willans Gold Property, both of which are located in the Red Lake Mining District of NW Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Darren Blaney"

Darren Blaney

CEO, President and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements included herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assumes any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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