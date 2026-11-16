Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Newterra Resources Inc. (CSE: NT) ("Newterra Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Rosor Exploration of Scarborough, Ontario to conduct an aerial drone magnetic survey along with associated magnetic analysis and mapping program on the Ferdinand Gold property located within the Red Lake Mining District in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

The extensive survey covering approximately 117 square kilometers with 2,739 kilometers of 50 meter spaced flight lines, is expected to commence within the next two weeks.

The Ferdinand Gold property is a large strategic land position exceeding 15,000 acres located within the prolific Confederation-Uchi Greenstone Belt and straddling the Fry-Bamaji Deformation Zone. The project is located within the same region as First Mining's Springpole Gold project and the Kenorland/Auranova South Uchi project.

About Newterra Resources

Newterra is a gold and silver exploration company led by experienced management with a track record of discovery.

The Company holds interests in the Iron Horse Project located near Kelowna, British Columbia as well as the Ferdinand Gold and Willans Gold properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Darren Blaney"

Darren Blaney

CEO, President and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324097