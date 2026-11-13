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Bedrock Plumbing Urges Columbus Homeowners to Check Water Heaters Before Winter



13.11.2026 / 12:39 CET/CEST

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Columbus plumbing company says a pre-season check is the simplest way to avoid a cold-shower emergency in January

COLUMBUS, OH - November 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Bedrock Plumbing & Drain Cleaning , a plumbing company located at 3905 Business Park Drive in Columbus, is encouraging Central Ohio homeowners to have their water heaters checked before the coldest weeks of the year.

Water heaters work hardest in winter. Incoming water is colder, so the unit runs longer to reach the set temperature, and households with guests over the holidays draw more hot water than usual. A tank that has been building sediment for years, or one with a worn anode rod, is most likely to fail under that load.

"Most of the water heater calls we get in January come from units that showed warning signs in the fall," said a spokesperson for Bedrock Plumbing. "Rumbling noises or rusty water from the tap are worth a call now, while there is time to plan."

Bedrock's water heater repair service covers flushing sediment and replacing failed parts on tank and tankless units. When a heater is near the end of its service life, the company provides water heater replacement with sizing based on the household's hot water use.

Homeowners preparing a vacant property or a seasonal home can also book winterization , which drains lines and fixtures to prevent freeze damage while the home sits empty.

Bedrock Plumbing serves Columbus and surrounding Central Ohio communities. Homeowners can schedule a water heater check by calling (614) 705-2041.

About Bedrock Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

Bedrock Plumbing & Drain Cleaning is a residential plumbing company serving Columbus, Ohio. The company provides plumbing repair, drain cleaning, water heater installation and repair, sump pumps and water softeners for homes across Central Ohio.

Media Contact

Bedrock Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

3905 Business Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43204

(614) 705-2041

https://bedrockplumbersoh.com/