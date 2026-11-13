Biodiversity Monitoring Market worth $11.39 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the biodiversity monitoring market is projected to grow from USD 7.17 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 11.39 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Biodiversity Monitoring Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.17 billion

USD 7.17 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.39 billion

USD 11.39 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.7%

Biodiversity Monitoring Market Trends & Insights:

The biodiversity monitoring market is driven by the increasing emphasis on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable natural resource management across public and private sectors. Growing regulatory requirements for environmental reporting, biodiversity assessments, and nature-positive initiatives are accelerating the adoption of advanced monitoring solutions. The market is further supported by expanding use of environmental DNA (eDNA), bioacoustic monitoring, remote sensing, satellite imagery, and AI-powered analytics to improve the accuracy, scale, and efficiency of biodiversity data collection and analysis.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for biodiversity monitoring, with the market in the region registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By technology, the eDNA/Molecular segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2026 to 2031.

By solution type, the services segment held the largest share (66.8%) of the biodiversity monitoring market in 2025.

By industry/vertical, the energy segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

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The biodiversity monitoring market is evolving as governments, businesses, financial institutions, and conservation organizations place greater emphasis on measuring, managing, and reporting biodiversity-related outcomes. Global biodiversity frameworks, biodiversity net gain requirements, nature restoration initiatives, and nature-related disclosure frameworks are increasing the need for reliable biodiversity data and long-term monitoring programs. At the same time, advances in biodiversity monitoring technologies, including environmental DNA, bioacoustics, remote sensing, satellite imagery, camera traps, and AI-based analytics, are improving the efficiency, accuracy, and scalability of monitoring activities. Growing focus on biodiversity assessment, ecosystem restoration, environmental compliance, and nature-related reporting is further supporting the adoption of biodiversity monitoring solutions across a wide range of applications. As the market continues to evolve, data quality, scientific rigor, analytical capabilities, and the ability to generate decision-ready biodiversity insights are becoming increasingly important in the biodiversity monitoring market.

By vertical, public sector/government segment to account for significant market share during forecast period.

The public sector/government segment is projected to hold a significant share of the biodiversity monitoring market, supported by its central role in biodiversity conservation, environmental management, protected area monitoring, ecosystem restoration, and natural resource stewardship. Government agencies are responsible for implementing biodiversity policies, conducting species and habitat assessments, maintaining biodiversity inventories, and tracking progress toward national and international conservation goals. Biodiversity monitoring solutions are widely used to support environmental impact assessments, biodiversity reporting, conservation planning, and long-term ecological monitoring programs. The continued emphasis on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, and nature-related policy initiatives is expected to sustain demand for biodiversity monitoring solutions across the public sector/government segment.

By technology, remote sensing & satellite segment to hold significant market share during forecast period.

Remote sensing and satellite technologies are widely utilized for habitat monitoring, land cover mapping, vegetation assessment, and environmental change detection across large geographic areas. Their ability to provide continuous and repeatable observations makes them valuable for biodiversity assessment, ecosystem monitoring, conservation planning, and restoration initiatives. These technologies are particularly useful for monitoring remote and difficult-to-access locations, enabling stakeholders to track ecological changes over time. Advancements in satellite imagery, geospatial analytics, Earth observation platforms, and AI-enabled image analysis are further enhancing the effectiveness of remote sensing and satellite-based biodiversity monitoring solutions.

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Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing regional market during forecast period.

Increasing focus on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, and environmental sustainability is driving the adoption of biodiversity monitoring solutions across Asia Pacific. Governments, research institutions, conservation organizations, and industries are expanding efforts to assess biodiversity, monitor species populations, and manage natural resources more effectively. Countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan are witnessing growing deployment of environmental DNA (eDNA), remote sensing, satellite imagery, bioacoustic monitoring, and AI-enabled analytics to support biodiversity assessment and ecosystem monitoring. In addition, rising investments in conservation programs, environmental research, and biodiversity-related initiatives are encouraging the adoption of advanced monitoring technologies and services, supporting the rapid growth of the biodiversity monitoring market across the region.

Top Companies in the Biodiversity Monitoring Market

The report profiles key players such as Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), NatureMetrics (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), QIAGEN (Netherlands), EnviroDNA (Australia), eDNAtec (Canada), SPYGEN (France), and Wilderlab Ltd. (New Zealand), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the biodiversity monitoring market is increasingly focused on expanding biodiversity data collection capabilities, strengthening environmental DNA (eDNA) infrastructure, and advancing AI-enabled biodiversity analytics platforms. In January 2025, NatureMetrics raised USD 25 million in a Series B funding round to expand its Nature Intelligence Platform and enhance its AI, geospatial, and biodiversity data capabilities. In August 2025, Eurofins Genomics Europe announced the expansion of its Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) operations and services across Europe, strengthening support for environmental DNA (eDNA) and biodiversity-related applications. In September 2026, the Bezos Earth Fund provided more than USD 14 million to the Andes Amazon Fund and the World Resources Institute (WRI) to support Amazon.ia, a biodiversity monitoring initiative that combines satellite imagery, acoustic monitoring, camera traps, eDNA, and AI to monitor ecosystems across the Amazon region.

Revenue Shift Context

The global biodiversity monitoring market is witnessing a shift from standalone field surveys and species assessments toward integrated monitoring solutions that combine data collection, analysis, and reporting capabilities. Market spending is projected to increase from USD 7.17 billion in 2026 to USD 11.39 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.7%. Demand is increasingly centered on environmental DNA (eDNA) services, biodiversity data analytics, remote sensing and satellite-based monitoring, and software platforms that support long-term biodiversity assessment and reporting. Organizations are also adopting multi-technology monitoring approaches that incorporate eDNA, bioacoustics, camera traps, drones, and geospatial analytics to generate more comprehensive biodiversity insights. As a result, revenue generation is gradually shifting toward integrated monitoring programs, recurring analytical services, and biodiversity intelligence platforms.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players have pursued acquisitions to strengthen their biodiversity monitoring, environmental intelligence, and ecological assessment capabilities. In October 2026, SLR Consulting acquired Spectrum Ecology & Spatial, enhancing its biodiversity assessment, ecological monitoring, GIS, remote sensing, and spatial intelligence capabilities. In August 2026, Stantec acquired Niche Environment and Heritage and its subsidiary AusEcology, expanding its biodiversity consulting, ecology, and land restoration expertise across Australia. In December 2025, Ecology Group expanded its ecological and environmental services platform through the acquisition of four specialist consultancies, strengthening capabilities in ecological consulting, environmental assessments, conservation, nature-based solutions, and biodiversity-related services. Earlier, in January 2023, Planet Labs PBC acquired Salo Sciences, adding forest monitoring, ecosystem monitoring, wildfire hazard, and environmental analytics capabilities to expand its climate and sustainability offerings. In March 2022, NatureMetrics acquired Precision Biomonitoring's environmental DNA (eDNA) business, strengthening its biodiversity monitoring capabilities and expanding its presence in North America through the integration of technical expertise and eDNA monitoring services.

BIODIVERSITY MONITORING MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, MARCH 2022-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Oct-26 Acquisition SLR Consulting Limited (UK) Spectrum Ecology & Spatial (Australia) SLR Consulting acquired Spectrum Ecology & Spatial, a Perth-based consultancy specializing in ecology, biodiversity, and rehabilitation monitoring. The acquisition strengthened SLR's ecological and biodiversity capabilities across Australia by adding expertise in biodiversity assessment, ecological monitoring, GIS, remote sensing, and spatial intelligence. It also expanded SLR's technology capabilities through the Tyton Ecological Intelligence (Tyton EI) platform, which uses machine learning to analyze drone and satellite imagery for vegetation mapping, ecological monitoring, and spatial analysis. Aug-26 Acquisition Stantec (Canada) Niche Environment and Heritage Pty Ltd. (Australia) Stantec completed the acquisition of Niche, an Australian environmental consultancy, together with its wholly owned subsidiary AusEcology, a specialist in ecology, biodiversity offsetting, and land restoration. The acquisition expanded Stantec's environmental services capabilities across Australia, strengthened its presence along the country's east coast, and added biodiversity consulting expertise to its service portfolio while increasing its environmental services workforce in Australia. Dec-25 Acquisition Ecology Group (UK) Burton Reid Associates, Earth Active, Johns Associates & Living Earth (UK) Ecology Group expanded its ecological and environmental services platform through the acquisition of four specialist consultancies. The transaction strengthened the group's capabilities across ecological consulting, environmental assessments, conservation, nature-based solutions, and biodiversity-related services while supporting its strategy to build an integrated ecological services platform. Jan-23 Acquisition Planet Labs PBC (US) Salo Sciences (US) Planet Labs completed the acquisition of Salo Sciences, a climate technology company providing high-resolution forest monitoring and analytics. The acquisition added Salo Sciences' forest carbon, wildfire hazard, and ecosystem monitoring capabilities to Planet's portfolio, expanding its climate, sustainability, and environmental monitoring offerings. Mar-22 Acquisition NatureMetrics (UK) Precision Biomonitoring (Canada) NatureMetrics acquired Precision Biomonitoring's environmental DNA (eDNA) business to expand its presence in North America and strengthen its biodiversity monitoring capabilities. The acquisition included the integration of technical expertise and personnel, supporting NatureMetrics' international expansion and service delivery capabilities in the region.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global biodiversity monitoring market is highly fragmented. Leading participants include NatureMetrics, SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Planet Labs, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, which compete through accredited laboratory capacity, sequencing and analytics platforms, satellite data, and global reach. A large share of the market is held by environmental consultancies such as WSP, Stantec, and Tetra Tech, specialist eDNA labs such as SPYGEN, EnviroDNA, and SureScreen Scientifics, and many regional survey firms that deliver field monitoring for permits and protected areas. Competition is increasingly shaped by regulatory acceptance of methods, data quality and auditability, AI capabilities, and the ability to deliver disclosure-ready outputs for frameworks such as TNFD, ESRS E4, and Biodiversity Net Gain.

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