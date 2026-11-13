Data Center Transformer Market worth $10.72 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Data Center Transformer Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.59 billion in 2026 to USD 10.72 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 120 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 220 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Data Center Transformer Market - Global Forecast to 2031.'

The Data Center Transformer Market is growing as the demand for reliable, efficient, and high-capacity power distribution increases with the expansion of hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers. Rapid adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and digitalization is increasing electricity consumption and creating demand for transformers that ensure stable voltage conversion and reliable power delivery. Data center transformers support critical electrical infrastructure by supplying appropriate voltage levels to IT equipment, cooling systems, and auxiliary facilities. Rising investments in AI-ready data centers, a growing focus on energy efficiency, and the need to minimize power losses are driving demand for advanced oil-immersed and dry-type transformers. Technological advances in insulation, thermal management, compact designs, and digital monitoring further improve transformer performance and operational reliability. Emerging solid-state transformer technologies may also create future opportunities by enabling advanced power conversion, improved controllability, and more flexible integration with next-generation data center power systems.

Data Center Transformer Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.59 billion

USD 5.59 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.72 billion

USD 10.72 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 13.9%

Data Center Transformer Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

By insulation type, the dry type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

By power rating, the 1,250-3,750 kVA segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

By phase, the three-phase segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the technology & software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

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The hyperscale segment is expected to dominate the market, by data center type, during the forecast period.

The hyperscale segment is expected to dominate the Data Center Transformer Market during the forecast period. Hyperscale data centers require substantial power capacity to support large-scale cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and extensive server infrastructure. These facilities rely on high-capacity distribution transformers to ensure reliable voltage conversion and continuous power delivery to IT equipment, cooling systems, and auxiliary infrastructure. Growing investments by major cloud service providers and technology companies in expanding data center capacity are further driving demand. Additionally, the increasing power density of AI workloads and the need for energy-efficient, reliable electrical infrastructure are expected to strengthen demand for oil-immersed and dry-type transformers in hyperscale facilities.

Dry-type is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market, by insulation type, during the forecast period.

Dry-type transformers, by insulation type, are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Data Center Transformer Market during the forecast period. These transformers offer advantages such as reduced fire risk, lower maintenance requirements, and suitability for indoor installations, making them attractive for data center environments. Growing investments in hyperscale and colocation facilities are increasing demand for reliable and space-efficient power distribution solutions. Additionally, stringent safety requirements, concerns about oil leakage, and advancements in insulation and thermal management technologies are expected to support the adoption of dry-type transformers across data center applications.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing region in the Data Center Transformer Market during the forecast period. The region benefits from a strong presence of hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators, and technology companies investing in data center expansion. Rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing is increasing electricity requirements and driving investments in reliable power distribution infrastructure. Additionally, growing data center construction, capacity upgrades, and the need for energy-efficient transformers are supporting market growth. Continued investment in AI-ready facilities and supporting electrical infrastructure is expected to further strengthen demand for oil-immersed and dry-type transformers across the region.

Top Companies in Data Center Transformer Industry:

The Data Center Transformer Industry include ABB, Siemens Energy, Schneider Electric, Eaton, and Legrand. Key strategies adopted by these companies include product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and business expansions to strengthen their market presence.

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Data Center Transformer Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Data Center Transformer Market is attracting investment from electrical equipment manufacturers to address rising demand for reliable, energy-efficient power distribution driven by hyperscale data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing. Manufacturers are investing in production capacity, advanced transformer technologies, and solutions designed for high-density data center environments. These investments focus on improving manufacturing capabilities, enhancing energy efficiency, supporting higher power ratings, and reducing equipment delivery lead times. Strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and technology development also offer opportunities to strengthen transformer portfolios and expand data center power infrastructure capabilities. Overall, these initiatives reflect manufacturers' efforts to capitalize on growing data center capacity and evolving power distribution requirements.

Revenue Shift Context

The Data Center Transformer Market is evolving from conventional transformer supply toward application-specific solutions designed to support higher power density, operational reliability, energy efficiency, and scalable electrical infrastructure. Revenue opportunities are increasingly linked to the expansion of hyperscale and colocation facilities, AI infrastructure, and cloud computing, which require transformers capable of meeting growing power loads and stringent operational requirements. Demand is also creating opportunities for dry-type transformers suited to indoor installations, high-capacity transformer systems, digital monitoring, and improved thermal management. Although conventional oil-immersed and dry-type transformers remain established technologies, solid-state transformers represent an emerging opportunity, with broader commercial adoption still developing. This shift highlights the market's progression toward more efficient, compact, and application-specific transformer solutions for modern data center infrastructure.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The Data Center Transformer Market is evolving beyond conventional power distribution equipment toward advanced solutions that support higher power capacity, energy efficiency, and reliable electricity delivery. Growing investments in hyperscale and colocation data centers, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digitalization, are increasing demand for high-capacity oil-immersed and dry-type transformers. Manufacturers are strengthening their portfolios through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and technology investments to address changing data center power requirements. Additionally, growing interest in solid-state transformers, advanced insulation materials, thermal management, and digital monitoring is driving technological development. These developments reflect the market's transition toward more efficient, scalable, and application-specific transformer solutions, positioning transformers as critical components of modern data center infrastructure.

Data Center Transformer Market: Mergers and Acquisitions, April 2025-September 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August 2025 Acquisition Eaton (Ireland) Resilient Power Systems Inc. (US) Eaton completed its acquisition of Resilient Power Systems, strengthening its capabilities in medium-voltage solid-state transformers. The company is developing the technology for future data center applications, with the potential to improve power density, reduce equipment footprint, and support efficient power distribution.













Company Revenue Share Details

The Data Center Transformer Market remains competitive, with major participants including Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, ABB, Eaton, Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, and Hammond Power Solutions. However, most diversified companies report revenue across broader business segments, such as electrification, energy systems, power distribution, or electrical equipment, rather than disclosing standalone revenue from transformers supplied specifically to data centers. For example, Schneider Electric and Siemens Energy report revenue across broader business operations, while ABB and Eaton include transformer-related sales within wider electrical and power distribution portfolios. Consequently, company revenue shares in the Data Center Transformer Market should be assessed using data center-specific transformer revenue estimates, product-level sales information, project activity, and primary research rather than total corporate revenues. Competitive positioning is increasingly shaped by transformer product portfolios, insulation technologies, power ratings, energy efficiency, thermal management, monitoring capabilities, manufacturing capacity, delivery timelines, and customer relationships across hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers.

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