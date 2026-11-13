Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company") reports that further to Company's news release dated October 7, 2026, it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units at a price of $0.08 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $2,400,000.

The Company remains focused on advancing its existing mining and development projects, while continuing to evaluate potential acquisitions, strategic investments and other opportunities that may complement its existing portfolio and create shareholder value. The Company will continue to assess its working capital requirements and evaluate financing alternatives, as and when appropriate, to support its ongoing operations and future corporate initiatives.

The Company appreciates the interest and support received from prospective investors in connection with the proposed Financing and looks forward to providing further updates regarding its exploration, development and corporate activities as developments warrant.

Link to Website: http://www.silvervalleymetals.com

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company led by an experienced team of exploration, mining, and capital markets professionals focused on the acquisition, evaluation, and advancement of high-quality mineral assets. The Company is advancing strategic and precious mineral opportunities, including its 100%-owned Mexi-Can Lithium-Potash Project in Mexico, and maintains an equity ownership interest in Silver Dollar Resources Inc., which holds the Ranger-Page silver-zinc-lead project in Idaho's historic Silver Valley, along with residual net smelter return royalties at the project.

About: Mexi-Can Lithium / Potassium (sulphate of potash) Project:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,056 hectares on three mineral concessions ("the Mexico-Canada Project" or "Mexi-Can Project") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined from surface to an average of 5 metres depth. The salars remain wide open in all directions for expansion.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME Registered Member, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Mosey is an independent director and technical adviser to Silver Valley Metals Corp.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Financing, receipt of Exchange approval, the intended use of proceeds of the Financing, the advancement of the Company's existing projects and the evaluation, identification or completion of acquisitions, strategic investments and other M&A opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323876