Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed VJRA (Vajra Coin) at 10:00am on Nov 13, 2026 (UTC).

VJRA (Vajra Coin) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vjra_usdt.

About VJRA (Vajra Coin)

Vajra Coin (VJRA) is a Real-world Asset (RWA) token backed by senior tranches of the Vajra Fund, an alternative investment fund focused on art and antiques. VJRA is issued by Vajra Issuance Limited through a proof-of-reserve mechanism, providing partial liquidity, 24/7 liquidity, and on-chain transparency for alternative fund assets within the Solana ecosystem. All antique artworks are museum-quality, nationally recognized, and professionally appraised and authenticated by authoritative institutions. All artworks are fully insured by AA-rated professional insurance companies.

Why VJRA (Vajra Coin)

Vajra Coin (VJRA) is worth monitoring for its innovative approach to combining real-world asset (RWA) tokenization with high-value art investments. Built on the Solana blockchain, the project focuses on tokenizing traditional alternative investment assets, particularly ancient Chinese artworks and historical artifacts, connecting conventional art investment funds with on-chain financial markets. According to its official website, VJRA is integrated with the Jupiter trading ecosystem, aiming to enhance investment accessibility, trading efficiency, and market liquidity through blockchain technology. As the RWA sector continues to expand into non-traditional asset classes such as art and collectibles, VJRA represents a differentiated use case for bridging real-world assets with the DeFi ecosystem, making it an interesting project to follow.

Tokenomics

Token Name:Vajra Coin

Token Symbol: VJRA

VJRA Total Supply: 12,200,000

Learn More About VJRA (Vajra Coin)

Website: https://vajracoins.com/

X: https://x.com/Vajracoins

Whitepaper: https://xfunds.fi/whitepaper

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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