AUTECH PARKING SOLUTIONS CO.LTD: Autech Parking Solutions Rebrands to Expand Global Presence in Automated Parking

Autech Parking Solutions Rebrands to Expand Global Presence in Automated Parking

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autech Parking Solutions, a leading South Korean provider of automated parking systems formerly known as Autech-Otis Parking Systems, has rebranded to strengthen its position as a premier global provider of sophisticated parking solutions.

Founded in 1978, the company brings nearly five decades of expertise to the automated parking industry. To date, Autech Parking Solutions has delivered over 150,000 parking spaces across more than 2,000 project sites, establishing itself as a market leader in South Korea's automated parking maintenance sector. Beyond its domestic success, the company supplies advanced systems to international clients in Israel, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and China.

Building on its proven global capabilities, Autech Parking Solutions is reinforcing its commitment as a customer-focused provider, specializing in custom-designed parking systems tailored for challenging and non-standard spaces.

Its diverse product portfolio includes palletless fork-type and comb-type conveyor systems-which transfer vehicles smoothly without the need for pallets-alongside its advanced XY (chess-type) parking system, engineered to maximize spatial efficiency. These solutions offer ideal alternatives for buildings with unconventional structural layouts or sites with severe space constraints.

To further enhance property value, the company offers acoustic solutions designed to minimize noise and vibration-significantly improving comfort in residential buildings-as well as EV charging systems that integrate seamlessly into automated parking infrastructure. Furthermore, Autech Parking Solutions is currently piloting a robotic parking system in South Korea as part of its ongoing investment in next-generation parking automation technologies.

Company name : AUTECH PARKING SOLUTIONS CO.LTD Contact person: Overseas Business Division (E) mail : SangHyun.Song@atps.co.kr Website : https://www.atps.co.kr/en/main/ Address: 6FL., Ire Bldg, 57 Seonyudong 3-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

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