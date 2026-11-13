DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDF) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 127.597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1040046 CODE: FEDF ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LEI Code: 54930031I8LHEECGCJ38 Sequence No.: 449620 EQS News ID: 2434618 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2434618&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 07:35 ET (12:35 GMT)