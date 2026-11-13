Apollo Art Auctions Presents Fine Islamic and Indian Art: Masterpieces of Metalwork, Arms and Mughal Jewellery





LONDON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to present its forthcoming Fine Islamic and Indian Art - The Prince Collection, taking place on 20 November 2026 at 4 PM GMT at the auction house's central London showroom at 63-64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW.

Bringing together an exceptional selection of metalwork, ceramics, jewellery, paintings, arms and armour. Spanning the artistic traditions of the Islamic world and South Asia, the sale explores the craftsmanship of Khorasan, the Ottoman Empire and Mughal India. Engraved steel, glazed ceramics, richly decorated weaponry and precious jewellery reflect the technical ingenuity and artistic diversity of these cultures.

Among the highlights is Lot 552, a Safavid / Ottoman Engraved Steel Chanfron, dating to circa AD 1500-1800. Designed to protect a horse's head, this finely shaped steel armour features an elaborate engraved composition centred on a lion beneath a radiating sun. The lion and sun motif held particular significance in Persian artistic traditions, symbolising power, sovereignty and authority. Surrounded by scrolling floral ornament and symmetrical arabesques, the decoration transforms a functional piece of cavalry armour into an impressive work of metalwork. The chanfron comes from a private London collection, having previously been acquired on the Belgian art market during the 1990s.

A further highlight is Lot 507, a Mughal Enamelled Gold Cuff Bracelet with Rubies, Diamonds and Emeralds, dating to circa AD 1700-1900. Weighing 44g, the elaborate bracelet comprises hinged gold plaques decorated with colourful floral motifs against a white enamel ground. The reverse features an equally intricate arrangement of gemstones set in gold. The combination of enamelwork and precious stones reflects the Mughal court's celebrated appreciation of luxury craftsmanship, where jewellery served as both personal adornment and an expression of wealth and prestige. The bracelet comes from a private UK collection, having been acquired on the London art market before 2000.

The martial traditions of Mughal India are represented by Lot 567, a Fine Indian Mughal Gold-Damascened Steel Tulwar Sword with Decorated Scabbard, dating to circa AD 1700-1900. Its elegantly curved blade is complemented by an elaborate iron hilt decorated in gold koftgari, a technique involving the application of gold decoration to steel. Scrolling foliage and floral ornament extend across the grip, quillons and pommel, with matching decoration on the scabbard fittings. The sword demonstrates how weapons could combine practical function with extraordinary artistic refinement. It comes from a private London collection, having previously been acquired on the US art market before 2000.

Another important highlight is Lot 536, a Timurid or Turkoman Steel Turban Helmet with Talismanic Inscriptions, dating to circa AD 1450-1550. Its tall pointed crown, fluted surface and sliding nasal guard are complemented by engraved arabesques and bands of Arabic calligraphy. Religious inscriptions on Islamic arms and armour frequently invoked divine favour and protection for the wearer. The helmet was formerly in a German collection during the 1980s, before entering a private European collection.

Completing the principal highlights is Lot 548, an Ottoman Steel Tabarzin Saddle Axe with Gold Koftgari Decoration and Arabic Inscriptions, dating to circa AD 1700-1900. Its crescent-shaped blade is richly decorated with gold scrolling foliage and calligraphic cartouches. The inscriptions appear to include the invocations "Victory from God" and "Sovereignty belongs to God", reflecting the religious symbolism incorporated into Islamic weaponry. Associated with mounted warfare, the tabarzin could also serve as a symbol of authority, particularly when embellished with precious-metal decoration. The axe comes from a private London collection, having previously been acquired on the US art market before 2000.

Collectors are invited to explore the catalogue and arrange a private viewing. For enquiries or telephone bidding, please contact +44 (0)20 4630 9333 or enquiries@apolloauctions.com. Viewings are by appointment only.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9beac6f3-55f7-4393-8efb-7f19f1bb626d