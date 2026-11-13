CeraVe Becomes "The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis" in First-Ever Film Partnership with DUNE: PART THREE

The global campaign brings CeraVe's developed with dermatologist, moisturizing cream with 120 hours of hydration to the epic cinematic universe of DUNE in a series of social first videos.

CeraVe announces its first-ever official film partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' Dune: Part Three , becoming "The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis," ahead of its December 18, 2026 theatrical release.

, becoming "The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis," ahead of its December 18, 2026 theatrical release. Debuting today, our custom media spot "Precious Resource" playfully suggests that the most precious resource on Arrakis may not be spice after all, with more surprises from the desert planet still to come.

The global campaign spotlights CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and its new up-to-120-hour hydration, with activations spanning content, creators, retail, and experiential moments across markets.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1 and recommended by over 80,000 dermatologists worldwide2, announced its first-ever official film partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' Dune: Part Three. The campaign brings CeraVe's hydration expertise to the driest planet in cinema, marking the brand as "The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis" ahead of the film's December 18 theatrical release.

The epic conclusion deserves an epic solution! Dune: Part Three marks the epic conclusion to one of the biggest global film franchises of the decade, a billion-dollar saga whose appeal spans the globe. On Arrakis, the driest planet in fiction, every drop of moisture is precious, making the finale a fitting stage for a brand built on hydration.

At the center of the partnership is CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, from #1 Dermatologist Recommended Ceramide Skincare Brand Worldwide3, now offering a new level of efficacy with 120 hours of hydration. Through a series of social films, the campaign brings CeraVe's signature "medutainment" approach to Dune: Part Three, blending skincare science with entertainment.

The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis was created and produced by OBB Bolded, OBB's branded content studio. This campaign continues the partnership between L'Oreal and OBB Bolded, coming off of the Cannes and Clios award-winning campaign: Kevin Durant's 'New Face of Legs.' 'The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis' was filmed in Samalayuca Dunes in Mexico and Mexico City and directed by Maca Rubio from Stink Films.

Arrakis' Most Precious Resource

The brand is debuting the custom media spot "Precious Resource" today. In the spot, which reimagines the lore of spice on Arrakis, there's a twist in the narrative when a character inspired by Dune's Fremen makes an unexpected discovery, begging the question: what is the most precious resource on Arrakis after all?

On November 11, CeraVe debuted a teaser video, "Defy the Desert," that first revealed the brand as "The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis." The spot opens on a Thumper beating rhythmically against the sands of Arrakis, and just when the viewer expects a massive sandworm to burst from beneath the dunes in an explosive surge of sand...instead, a jar of CeraVe Moisturizing Cream rises from the dunes. More social-first content will continue the story in the weeks leading up to the film's release, with a few more surprises from Arrakis along the way.

"On Arrakis, spice isn't the only precious resource-hydration matters, too, and that's where our moisturizer comes in!" said Vincent Chauvière, Global Brand President at CeraVe. "For our first-ever film partnership, we're proud to step into one of cinema's most extraordinary worlds with Dune: Part Three. It's an unexpected pairing, but there's a natural connection between the desert conditions of Arrakis and what we do every day at CeraVe: help people care for dry skin. Through this partnership, we have an exciting opportunity to put the importance of hydration on a global pop culture stage and introduce our skin barrier and ceramide science to new audiences. We're embracing that opportunity with a campaign that matches the imagination of the Dune cinematic trilogy while staying true to CeraVe's signature blend of humor, science and entertainment."

The Science Behind the Epic Solution

As Dune: Part Three brings the saga to its epic conclusion, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream steps in as the epic solution for dry skin. Developed with dermatologists and formulated with three skin-identical ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and MVE Technology, the cream helps restore the skin's barrier and for the first time provides up to 120 hours of long-lasting hydration. In the US alone, one unit is sold every three seconds4.

Like every CeraVe product, the cream is developed with dermatologists and follows CeraVe's formulation charter. The pH-balanced formula contains essential, barrier-restoring ingredients, is free of fragrance and dyes, and is suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. It is accepted by the National Eczema Association, as well as allergy- and dermatologist-tested, with safety, tolerability and efficacy evaluated throughout development.

"While the extreme desert environment of Arrakis may be fictional, the challenges of dry skin are very real," said Dr. Andrew Park, CeraVe Board-Certified Dermatologist. "Maintaining the skin's protective barrier and keeping skin hydrated are essential to healthy-looking skin. I recommend the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream because it's developed with dermatologists to help support the skin barrier while providing up to 120 hours of hydration."

From Arrakis to Audiences Worldwide

Rolling out globally across all continents, the partnership brings "The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis" to fans worldwide. Available in more than 100 countries, CeraVe, the #1 body care dermocosmetic brand5, brings a global reach to match a franchise with a truly global following.

Designed as one global platform that flexes across markets, the campaign pairs content shared worldwide with local adaptations, including insights from local dermatologists and market-specific experiences in select markets. Beyond its co-branded content, the campaign spans paid, earned, social, digital, retail, creator, and experiential activations, continuing through the film's theatrical release on December 18th, 2026 in North America, and beginning on the 16th of December internationally.

Planned activities include out-of-home advertising, Dune: Part Three-inspired media and creator gifting, and corporate screening experiences in select markets. CeraVe is also a sponsor of the film's World Premiere in Hollywood on December 1 and the UK premiere on December 9.

"Our goal is to create partnerships that extend the worlds of our films in ways that feel unexpected, culturally relevant and genuinely entertaining," said Julie Moore, EVP Global Brand Partnerships Warner Bros. Pictures. "For Dune's first-ever venture into body care, CeraVe felt like the perfect partner. Dune: Part Three is the epic conclusion to a sweeping saga, and this collaboration brings together two brands with passionate global audiences in a way that is smart, surprising and incredibly fun. We can't wait for fans to experience it."

The CeraVe x Dune: Part Three partnership was teased on November 11, 2026, and launches globally today, with additional creative and experiences rolling out through the film's theatrical release. Dune: Part Three arrives in cinemas beginning December 18th, 2026 in North America, with international release dates varying by market.

For more information, visit www.cerave.com and follow CeraVe on Instagram (@cerave) for exclusive campaign content and updates.

ABOUT CERAVE

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (EOP, NP, AP or 1, 3 & 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1and is recommended by over 80,000 dermatologists worldwide 2. It is now available in over 100 countries across the globe. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.

ABOUT DUNE: PART THREE

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production In Association With Image Nation Studios, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, only in theaters and IMAX across North America on December 18, 2026 and internationally beginning 16 December 2026. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

DUNE: PART THREE TM & © 2026 Legendary and WBEI. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary Entertainment is a leading independent media studio with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics and Publishing) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand that consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment and successfully translates the world's most popular fan-driven IP. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of nearly $21 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more, visit: www.legendary.com.

ABOUT OBB

OBB, founded by Michael D. Ratner, is the next-gen entertainment company with a portfolio of innovative, vertically integrated storytelling businesses including OBB Studios, its film, TV, digital, and podcast studio; OBB Bolded, its branded content studio; OBB Ventures, the company's investment arm; OBB Cares, its impact practice; and Fanatics Studios, its joint venture with Fanatics creating the premier global sports and entertainment studio at the intersection of sports and culture. Together, these businesses have generated billions of views, shaped culture, and earned industry acclaim from Cannes Lions to Peabody and Emmy Awards through projects including Who's In My Bathroom? with Hailey Bieber and rhode, Speed Goes Pro with IShowSpeed and DICK'S Sporting Goods, Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter for Netflix, Justin Bieber: Our World for Amazon, The Fanatics Flag Football Classic on FOX, "The New Face of Legs" campaign with Kevin Durant for CeraVe which won 7 Cannes Lions, "Bet on Kendall" Super Bowl campaign for Fanatics Sportsbook, the "Where It All Kicks Off" World Cup campaign with Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal for Adidas & DICK'S, and more.

OBB was founded in 2016 by Ratner alongside Co-Founder and COO Scott Ratner. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, London, and a 15,000+ square-foot production and post-production facility in Hollywood, CA.

For more information, visit www.obbmedia.com or follow @obb on Instagram.

1 IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, rolling 12-month data as of December 2025

2 Survey conducted among the dermocosmetic market carried out by APLUSA and other partners between January 2025 and May 2025, involving dermatologists in 29 countries.

3 Survey conducted among the dermocosmetic market carried out by APLUSA and other partners between July through September 2026, involving dermatologists in 29 countries, representing more than 80% of the worldwide GDP

4 Nielsen L52W 10/17/26

5 Atlas YTD August 2026, Body Care dermocosmetic brand market at WW (US, Canada, UK, China, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Greece, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay)

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