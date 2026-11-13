Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results Highlighted by Revenue Growth and Expanded Partnerships

Expanded Hancock deployment drives fivefold Q3 2026 revenue growth as AP3 Plus becomes available and new partnerships extend into manufacturing, pharmacy and drone delivery
INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Access details are below.
"Third quarter revenue grew from a year ago as Hancock Regional Hospital expanded its use of our Arrive Points, and that kind of repeat adoption by an existing customer is how we expect this network to expand," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "During the quarter and the weeks since, we made AP3 Plus available for shipping, completed our first installations at a commercial office building, and added partners in manufacturing, pharmacy, and drone delivery. We also streamlined our cost structure to focus resources on our commercial priorities. Revenue is still at an early stage, and our focus is now on turning these deployments and partnerships into recurring revenue. We are receiving inbound inquiries at a very robust level which we think will translate into substantial results as we move forward."
Operational Highlights & Recent Developments
- Hancock Regional Hospital: Added an Arrive Point at the Parkway Building, expanding the existing deployment and contributing to sequential revenue growth in the third quarter.
- Ottonomy Robots: Announced an agreement to deploy up to 50 ground robots at Arrive Point locations, and a strategic equity investment in Ottonomy to support integration.
- AP3 Plus Launch: Available for shipping since October 7, adding edge computing and on-board vision for package detection and chain of custody tracking.
- Partnerships: Signed a nonbinding letter of intent with LifeSpan Pharmacy to explore a drone pharmacy delivery program, partnered with DXC Technology to bring Arrive Point technology into large manufacturing campuses, partnered with Modovolo on automated drone delivery, and began early discussions with Purdue University about testing Arrive Point technology with robot platforms on campus. These initiatives remain exploratory and carry no revenue commitments.
- Defense Division: Established under Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah to explore military, defense and national security applications, extending the potential market for Arrive AI's core technology while maintaining its focus on commercial delivery.
- Commercial Office Deployment: Installed two AP3+ Arrive Point units in Central Indiana, the first Arrive Point installation in a commercial office building.
Q3 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenue totaled $39,700 for the third quarter, compared with $7,450 in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to an expanded deployment with Hancock Hospital.
- Total operating expenses were $3.3 million for the third quarter, compared with $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses were $3.0 million, compared with $1.4 million.
- Net loss was $3.7 million for the third quarter, compared with $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 million and investments at fair value were $1.0 million at September 30, 2026, compared with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million and no investments at December 31, 2025.
Earnings Call Details
- Title: Arrive AI Inc. Q3 2026 Earnings Call
- Date: November 13, 2026
- Time: 8:30 AM EDT (Live Event)
- Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2bb2cpjt
A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI's website at investors.arriveai.com.
About Arrive AI
Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Media Contact
Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com
Investor Contact
Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com
ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2025
|Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025
Revenue
|$
|39,700
|$
|7,450
|$
|69,325
|$
|98,175
General and administrative
|2,973,570
|1,370,346
|11,232,487
|6,739,384
Research and development
|272,820
|179,854
|976,434
|564,585
Sales and marketing
|56,687
|107,530
|240,101
|164,793
Total operating expenses
|3,303,077
|1,657,730
|12,449,022
|7,468,762
Interest expense
|(140,057
|)
|(283,586
|)
|(655,403
|)
|(452,843
|)
Other income
|45,070
|23,388
|373,738
|83,454
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(274,164
|)
|896,266
|948,658
|1,086,266
Accretion of debt discount
|(134,137
|)
|(88,295
|)
|(514,052
|)
|(116,033
|)
Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable
|(298,510
|)
|(3,295,072
|)
|(12,340,920
|)
|(3,295,072
|)
Realized gain on investments
|171,538
|46,491
|494,356
|46,491
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
|224,437
|(76,120
|)
|(36,539
|)
|(76,120
|)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|-
|(5,974
|)
|-
Total other income (expenses)
|(405,823
|)
|(2,776,928
|)
|(11,736,136
|)
|(2,723,857
|)
Net loss before taxes
|(3,669,200
|)
|(4,427,208
|)
|(24,115,833
|)
|(10,094,444
|)
Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
Net loss
|$
|(3,669,200
|)
|$
|(4,427,208
|)
|$
|(24,115,833
|)
|$
|(10,094,444
|)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted (restated for the 1-for-48 reverse split)
|$
|(3.37
|)
|$
|(6.39
|)
|$
|(25.03
|)
|$
|(15.37
|)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|1,090,114
|692,615
|963,385
|656,565
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|September 30, 2026 (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,052,554
|$
|2,104,004
Investments at fair value
|965,504
|-
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|31,805
|4,975
Inventory
|49,655
|-
Prepaid expenses
|375,009
|189,878
Other current assets
|12,325
|12,325
Total current assets
|2,486,852
|2,311,182
Property and equipment, net
|826,185
|514,684
Right of use assets, operating leases
|1,827,590
|2,117,284
Patents, net
|270,547
|272,097
Deferred offering costs
|3,453,767
|5,650,185
Other assets
|317,226
|65,633
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|9,182,167
|$
|10,931,065
Accounts payable
|175,820
|183,993
Accrued expenses
|1,210,170
|538,234
Operating lease liability, current
|427,472
|392,950
Derivative liabilities
|524,977
|1,460,000
Convertible note payable, net of discount and issuance costs
|3,200,097
|4,144,657
Note payable, current
|13,660
|9,140
Total current liabilities
|5,552,196
|6,728,974
Operating lease liability, long term
|1,403,075
|1,725,073
Note payables, net of current portion
|28,244
|1,418
Total liabilities
|6,983,515
|8,455,465
Common stock
|11,066
|6,841
Additional paid-in capital
|55,050,358
|31,215,698
Accumulated deficit
|(52,862,772
|)
|(28,746,939
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|2,198,652
|2,475,600
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|9,182,167
|$
|10,931,065
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (summary, nine months, Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025
Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(9,744,919
|)
|$
|(5,048,431
|)
Net cash used in investing activities
|(999,411
|)
|(2,036,474
|)
Net cash provided by financing activities
|9,692,880
|7,772,302
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,051,450
|)
|687,397
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|2,104,004
|129,318
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,052,554
|$
|816,715
SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-highlighted-by-reven-1250851