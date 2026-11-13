Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results Highlighted by Revenue Growth and Expanded Partnerships

Expanded Hancock deployment drives fivefold Q3 2026 revenue growth as AP3 Plus becomes available and new partnerships extend into manufacturing, pharmacy and drone delivery

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Access details are below.

"Third quarter revenue grew from a year ago as Hancock Regional Hospital expanded its use of our Arrive Points, and that kind of repeat adoption by an existing customer is how we expect this network to expand," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "During the quarter and the weeks since, we made AP3 Plus available for shipping, completed our first installations at a commercial office building, and added partners in manufacturing, pharmacy, and drone delivery. We also streamlined our cost structure to focus resources on our commercial priorities. Revenue is still at an early stage, and our focus is now on turning these deployments and partnerships into recurring revenue. We are receiving inbound inquiries at a very robust level which we think will translate into substantial results as we move forward."

Operational Highlights & Recent Developments

Hancock Regional Hospital: Added an Arrive Point at the Parkway Building, expanding the existing deployment and contributing to sequential revenue growth in the third quarter.

Added an Arrive Point at the Parkway Building, expanding the existing deployment and contributing to sequential revenue growth in the third quarter. Ottonomy Robots: Announced an agreement to deploy up to 50 ground robots at Arrive Point locations, and a strategic equity investment in Ottonomy to support integration.

Announced an agreement to deploy up to 50 ground robots at Arrive Point locations, and a strategic equity investment in Ottonomy to support integration. AP3 Plus Launch: Available for shipping since October 7, adding edge computing and on-board vision for package detection and chain of custody tracking.

Available for shipping since October 7, adding edge computing and on-board vision for package detection and chain of custody tracking. Partnerships: Signed a nonbinding letter of intent with LifeSpan Pharmacy to explore a drone pharmacy delivery program, partnered with DXC Technology to bring Arrive Point technology into large manufacturing campuses, partnered with Modovolo on automated drone delivery, and began early discussions with Purdue University about testing Arrive Point technology with robot platforms on campus. These initiatives remain exploratory and carry no revenue commitments.

Signed a nonbinding letter of intent with LifeSpan Pharmacy to explore a drone pharmacy delivery program, partnered with DXC Technology to bring Arrive Point technology into large manufacturing campuses, partnered with Modovolo on automated drone delivery, and began early discussions with Purdue University about testing Arrive Point technology with robot platforms on campus. These initiatives remain exploratory and carry no revenue commitments. Defense Division: Established under Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah to explore military, defense and national security applications, extending the potential market for Arrive AI's core technology while maintaining its focus on commercial delivery.

Established under Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah to explore military, defense and national security applications, extending the potential market for Arrive AI's core technology while maintaining its focus on commercial delivery. Commercial Office Deployment: Installed two AP3+ Arrive Point units in Central Indiana, the first Arrive Point installation in a commercial office building.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled $39,700 for the third quarter, compared with $7,450 in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to an expanded deployment with Hancock Hospital.

Total operating expenses were $3.3 million for the third quarter, compared with $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses were $3.0 million, compared with $1.4 million.

Net loss was $3.7 million for the third quarter, compared with $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 million and investments at fair value were $1.0 million at September 30, 2026, compared with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million and no investments at December 31, 2025.

Earnings Call Details

Title: Arrive AI Inc. Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Date: November 13, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM EDT (Live Event)

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2bb2cpjt

A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI's website at investors.arriveai.com.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

ARRIVE AI INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2026 Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Revenue $ 39,700 $ 7,450 $ 69,325 $ 98,175 General and administrative 2,973,570 1,370,346 11,232,487 6,739,384 Research and development 272,820 179,854 976,434 564,585 Sales and marketing 56,687 107,530 240,101 164,793 Total operating expenses 3,303,077 1,657,730 12,449,022 7,468,762 Interest expense (140,057 ) (283,586 ) (655,403 ) (452,843 ) Other income 45,070 23,388 373,738 83,454 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (274,164 ) 896,266 948,658 1,086,266 Accretion of debt discount (134,137 ) (88,295 ) (514,052 ) (116,033 ) Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable (298,510 ) (3,295,072 ) (12,340,920 ) (3,295,072 ) Realized gain on investments 171,538 46,491 494,356 46,491 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 224,437 (76,120 ) (36,539 ) (76,120 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets - - (5,974 ) - Total other income (expenses) (405,823 ) (2,776,928 ) (11,736,136 ) (2,723,857 ) Net loss before taxes (3,669,200 ) (4,427,208 ) (24,115,833 ) (10,094,444 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (3,669,200 ) $ (4,427,208 ) $ (24,115,833 ) $ (10,094,444 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (restated for the 1-for-48 reverse split) $ (3.37 ) $ (6.39 ) $ (25.03 ) $ (15.37 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 1,090,114 692,615 963,385 656,565

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,052,554 $ 2,104,004 Investments at fair value 965,504 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance 31,805 4,975 Inventory 49,655 - Prepaid expenses 375,009 189,878 Other current assets 12,325 12,325 Total current assets 2,486,852 2,311,182 Property and equipment, net 826,185 514,684 Right of use assets, operating leases 1,827,590 2,117,284 Patents, net 270,547 272,097 Deferred offering costs 3,453,767 5,650,185 Other assets 317,226 65,633 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,182,167 $ 10,931,065 Accounts payable 175,820 183,993 Accrued expenses 1,210,170 538,234 Operating lease liability, current 427,472 392,950 Derivative liabilities 524,977 1,460,000 Convertible note payable, net of discount and issuance costs 3,200,097 4,144,657 Note payable, current 13,660 9,140 Total current liabilities 5,552,196 6,728,974 Operating lease liability, long term 1,403,075 1,725,073 Note payables, net of current portion 28,244 1,418 Total liabilities 6,983,515 8,455,465 Common stock 11,066 6,841 Additional paid-in capital 55,050,358 31,215,698 Accumulated deficit (52,862,772 ) (28,746,939 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,198,652 2,475,600 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,182,167 $ 10,931,065

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (summary, nine months, Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Net cash used in operating activities $ (9,744,919 ) $ (5,048,431 ) Net cash used in investing activities (999,411 ) (2,036,474 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,692,880 7,772,302 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,051,450 ) 687,397 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,104,004 129,318 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,052,554 $ 816,715

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-highlighted-by-reven-1250851